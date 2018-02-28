Gerald L. “Jerry” Hinkle Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Gerald L. “Jerry” Hinkle, of Farrell, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. He was 75 years old.

Jerry was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 31, 1942, the son of the late Edward L. and Betty (Moore) Hinkle.

He graduated in 1961 from Hickory High School and went on to honor his country by serving in the U.S. Army.

He had worked as a car salesman starting his career at the former at Wein Motors and working at various area auto dealerships, retiring from Shenango Honda in Hermitage.

Jerry was a member of the Sharon American Legion Post 299, where he was a past officer, past historian and a member of the executive board, also belonging to the Shenango Valley VFW, Post 1338 where he was past Jr. Vice-Commander and a board member.

Jerry was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

He was a member of St. Michaels’ Byzantine Catholic Church.

On February 24, 1973, he married the former Ruth Lazor. She survives him at home.

Besides his wife of 45 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Christine and Beth Hinkle both at home; two sons, Gerald E. Hinkle and his wife, Mandy of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Brian Hinkle and his wife, Amanda, of Hubbard, Ohio; along with five grandchildren, Ryan, Sofia and Jonathan Hinkle and Mia and Macie Aley.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 2230 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Friends are invited to call Monday, March 5, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6, with Reverend Kevin E. Marks, Pastor of St. Michael’s Byzantine Church officiating.

Military Honors at the funeral home will be presented by the Sharon Honor Guard.