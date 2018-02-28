Investigators arrest 10 men in local sting targeting pedophiles

According to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, the charges all involve soliciting sex over the internet

By Published: Updated:
Mahoning County human trafficking arrests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten men have been arrested on sex-related charges, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said their sting targeted those who try to pick up underage boys and girls online.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene said they put in a lot of time in their investigation, and they are proud of what they accomplished.

“These individuals are looking for children, you know, 12-year-olds, 13-year-olds,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Investigators said some of those arrested are sex offenders or have a past history of such crimes.

“It was just terrible, it will make you sick,” Sheriff Greene said.

Greene said in one instance, one of the suspects was unable to get a ride to meet who he thought was an underage person. He said investigators created a fake Uber account and gave the suspect a ride.

Agencies involved in the sting included the Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as the local human trafficking task force and other departments.

Those arrested are:

  • Andrew Pitts
  • Kyle Malice
  • Matthew Lee
  • Tyler Kachelries
  • Jason Krzyzewski
  • Keith Cramer
  • Terrance Hymes
  • Dallas Runner
  • Michael Bowman
  • James Smith

Mahoning County sex sting

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s