Mahoning County Sheriff’s billboards are getting noticed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office has a message that’s circulating. You’ve probably seen it in your daily commute, and one even turned up on cable television.

About 12 billboards are up around the county encouraging drug dealers to turn their competitors into the local sheriff. They also warn about the dangers of drug use. The billboard urges parents to talk with their children about it.

“We all know that we can’t arrest our way out of this, but there are ones basically you need to arrest and throw away the key. I think we’re just trying to invest a little bit into the education part of it,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Money seized as part of drug cases is being used to pay for the billboards.

The sheriff says the billboard encouraging dealers to turn on each other in has drawn the biggest response and the most tips to the department.

