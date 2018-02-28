Man pleads guilty to robbery spree in Lawrence, Mercer counties

Related Coverage Police arrest man suspected of robberies in New Castle, Hermitage

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A former New Castle resident pleaded guilty Wednesday to a robbery spree in Lawrence and Mercer counties last year.

Eric Barbati, 32, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and two counts of bank robbery.

Eric Barbati admitted to robbing several convenience stores and two banks over a three-week period in late August through early September.

They say he robbed BFS Foods, Red Apple and Market 24 in New Castle. Each time, he would go up to the register with a bottle of Mountain Dew and when the cash drawer opened, he would take the money and run, prosecutors say.

Barbati also admitted to robbing PNC Bank in Hermitage and Huntington Bank in New Wilmington. Prosecutors say he would go up to the teller, tell them it was a robbery and demand that all the money be put on the counter.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July. Barbati could serve up to 20 years in prison.

