New pothole fund could bring relief to Ohio roads if state approves

Local State Representative John Boccieri said we're sitting on nearly $2.5 billion that could be used to fix the roads

Published: Updated:
Ronald Quinn lives on Fifth Street. He says there is no easy way to get to his house in any direction where he won’t encounter a pothole.


BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s no secret that the roads have been pretty brutal to drive on over the past few weeks, but some relief may be headed to the Mahoning Valley.

On Wednesday, the Ohio House passed HB 415. This piece of legislation would send half of any state surplus revenue to a newly-implemented “Local Government Road Improvement Fund” to fix potholes.

The money can also be used to fund road improvement projects.

Local State Representative John Boccieri applauded the bill’s passage.

“We’re sitting on nearly $2.5 billion plus the interest that this generates every day and we’re going to use some of those funds to help pave our roads,” he said.

For the last few years, Ohio’s surplus revenue has funded the state’s “Rainy Day Fund.”

This bill now heads to the Senate for approval.

