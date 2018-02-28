Niles man faces 6 counts of rape charges

Donald Painter, 63, is charged with six counts of rape

Donald Painter, charged with rape in Trumbull County.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing rape charges in Trumbull County.

Donald Painter, 63, was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury Tuesday on six counts of rape charges.

He is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he was booked there last month, according to jail records.

According to the indictment, Painter is accused of raping an impaired person. The crimes happened between August 29 and October 19, the indictment states.

Painter will appear in court on the charges next month.

