Norman S. Smith Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Norman Smith, age 90, a native of Salem, Ohio, from the Inn at Poland Way in Poland, died on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was a 1945 graduate of Salem High School. Norm served on the Salem Fire Department for 34 years and retired as fire chief in 1983. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeanne (Breault) Smith; two sons, Steven (Susan) Smith of Lancaster, Ohio and Randy (Amy) Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio; two daughters, Linda (John) Feeney of Novato, California and Mickey Buck of Columbiana, Ohio; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Norman is the last survivor of his family. He was preceded by his mother, Mabel (Berlin) Smith Weaver of Salem; his father, James Scott Smith of Ashtabula; two sisters, Dora Mae Daichendt and Eunice (Wayne) Brown, both from Salem and a brother, Ralston Smith. He was also blessed to have had two half-brothers, Rev. Kenneth (Portia) Smith and Raymond (Renee) Weaver and a half-sister, Marjorie (Kibbie).

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church of Salem with Rev. Dr. Meta Cramer officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at the Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

Remembrances to: First Presbyterian Church in Salem, 436 E. Second St., Salem, OH 44460 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512. No flowers please.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

