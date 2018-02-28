Ohio ends same-day driver’s license issuing in favor of mail

The state Department of Public Safety says the change will take effect July 2

By Published:
Ohio reveals a new design for its driver licenses and I.D. cards.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The state says it’s ending the same-day issuing of Ohio driver’s licenses and will mail them instead to save money and increase security.

The state Department of Public Safety says the change will take effect July 2. The agency said Wednesday that licenses will arrive about 10 days after they’re issued. Drivers will be issued temporary licenses and ID cards in the meantime.

The agency says temporary cards will be valid for proof of identity and residence when voting.

The Public Safety Department says drivers can also request driver’s licenses or ID cards that meet federal regulations for travel.

Travel restrictions taking effect in October 2020 will require federally compliant driver’s licenses to pass through airport security. There’s no extra cost for these licenses.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s