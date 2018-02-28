Pamela A. Reeves Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Pamela A. Reeves, 51, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 22, 1966, in Warren, a daughter of Benjamin A. and Jacquelin (Allen) Seemann.

Pamela is survived by five children, Keisha M. Gray of Warren, Cassandra Brown of Vienna, Lorraine Mansfield, of Youngstown, Tracy, Dillon and Cheyenne; two brothers, Eric (Tammy) Seemann and Yancy (Robin) Seemann, both of Warren and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 19, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.