Pamela A. Seemann Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Pamela A. Seemann, 51, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 22, 1966 in Warren, a daughter of Benjamin A. and Jacquelin (Allen) Seemann.

Pamela is survived by six children, Keisha M. Gray of Warren, Cassandra Brown of Vienna and Lorraine Mansfield of Youngstown. She also leaves behind three other children; two brothers, Eric (Tammy) Seemann and Yancy (Robin) Seemann, both of Warren and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren with Pastor James Dittmar, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.