Patricia A. Schmidt Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Patricia A. Schmidt, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Pat was born on December 13, 1944 in Warren to Bruce and Lillian (Tatar) Whittaker.

On July 6, 1963, Pat was united in marriage to Karl Schmidt who survives.

Pat worked for many years at Woolworth’s. She also worked for Hill’s Department Store and the Salvation Army.

When Pat wasn’t working she was spending most of her time sewing. She was a beautiful seamstress, who also enjoyed crafting. As a younger woman she like to bowl and she loved to go out dancing. She still enjoyed an evening out for dinner with her husband of almost 55 years.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark location where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Besides her husband, Pat is survived by her children, Robert (Vickie) Schmidt and Traci (Dan) Romer; her grandchildren, Emily Schmidt and Andrew, Colin and Haylee Romer; her sister, Carol (Butch) Gross and her brother, Robert Whittaker as well as many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Kenneth and Donald Whittaker.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to your favorite charity.

