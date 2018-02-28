Patrick D. Philibin Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There were private services Friday, March 9, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, officiated by the Rev. John Keehner, for Patrick D. Philibin, 19, who died on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

He was born on September 10, 1998, in Youngstown, a son of David and Christine M. (Rinko) Philibin.

Patrick graduated from St. Charles.

He leaves his dad, David; grandparents, Joe and Sharon Rinko; grandfather, Bernard Philibin; “Uncle” Joe and Aunt Julie Rinko and their children, Ryan, Lexi and Haylie; Uncle Frank and Patty Rinko and their children, Frankie and Amanda; “Aunt” Jean Zets and her children, Jason, Mackenzie and Mackayla; Uncle Tim and Sonia Philibin and their children, Sean and Gina; Uncle Dan and Jen Philibin and their children, Kevin, Megan and Kyle; Uncle Terry and Anita Philibin and their children, Elizabeth, Andrew, Brian, Christopher and Katie and Uncle Tom Philibin.

Patrick was preceded in death by his mom, Christine.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.