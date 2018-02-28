Peter “Pete” Orfanos Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Peter “Pete” Orfanos, 86, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 17, 1931, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Louis and Athenia (Veneris) Orfanos.

Pete came to Warren in the late 1930’s.

He retired as the owner and operator of the Central Social Club on West Market for 33 years. He previously worked at Thomas Steel Strip for ten years.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

He was also a member of American Legion’s Howland Post 700 and volunteered for the American Red Cross for 25 years.

Peter served as a United States Marine during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Alana “Bernie” Orfanos, whom he married February 14, 1975; a daughter, Roxanna (Michael) Rubinic of Columbus; two grandsons, Alex and Ben Rubinic; a sister, Evangeline “Lea” Pihou of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania; two sisters-in-law, Barbara (Michael) Delaquila of Howland and Christina (Jim) Campbell of Howland; aunt, Marika Veneris of Warren and two nephews, Peter (Evelyn) Pihou of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and Michael (Olivia) Delaquila of Cortland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Nicolous; brother-in-law, William Pihou and two uncles, Alex and George Veneris.

A service will be Monday, March 5, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete’s name to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, Ohio 44473 or St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road North East, Warren, Ohio 44483. Family and friends may visit http://www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Orfanos family.