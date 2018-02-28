Ronald Shivers Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Ronald Shivers, 73, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Shivers was born February 13, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Raymond Shivers and Florence Adams.

He was a 1965 graduate of East High School and received certification for truck driving from NCST.

He was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, where he served with the usher, food pantry and grounds maintenance ministry.

He was also a member of the Metro Club, NAACP and the AARP.

He was an avid lover of yard work, grilling, billiards, the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers.

Ronald leaves to forever cherish his memory and his legacy, his devoted wife, the former Lillian R. Reed, whom he married July 16, 1986; three children, Dennis Watson and Rhonda Clark both of Youngstown and Regina (Eugene) Alston of Richmond, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Darrell Gowans, Lorenzo “Speedy” Carter, Vincent Gowans, Vidall Gowans, Danae Watson, Reginald Watson and Antwan Chilton; four great-grandchildren, LoRhon Gowan, LoRhon Carter, Ma’Riea Carter and KoRhon Carter; two sisters, Debra Shivers of Youngstown and Pamela Shivers of Columbus; Katie Gardner who was like a mother to him; Vohn Chilton who was like a daughter to him and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, LoRhon S. Carter and several siblings.

Visitation hour will be Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue, Youngstown.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

