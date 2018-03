Related Coverage Sinkhole shuts down portion of busy Struthers street

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Struthers road is still closed Wednesday night after a sinkhole opened it up on Tuesday.

Crews fixed the sewer line that caused Fifth Street to collapse near Manor Avenue. However, the portion of the road in front of the plaza is still closed.

That’s because crews laid cement to fix it. The cement needs to cure before cars can drive over it.

There’s no word yet on when the road will reopen.