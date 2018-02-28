Skywarn weather spotters needed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Weather Service needs your help. They are looking for volunteers to become trained storm spotters.

The National Weather (NWS) service came to WKBN Tuesday to meet with Storm Team meteorologists to talk about the upcoming severe weather season.

The NWS relies on their trained weather spotters to send information to the service during weather events. Pictures and information that are sent can help them quickly issue warnings.

You can send pictures and information through social media; you can call or fill out an online form.

“We always tell people never assume that we get the same picture over and over again. We’d rather hear about the same storm 10 times than not hear about it at all,” said Fred McMullen, National Weather Service Pittsburgh.

To become a trained Skywarn spotter, you must attend training with the National Weather Service.

“Basic fundamentals of cloud structure, the difference between watches and warnings, how the national weather services work. Really, the prerequisite to the class is just come interested in learning about the subject,” McMullen said.

You don’t have to have previous weather knowledge, and the training is free. Sessions last between one and two hours. There are several training sessions scheduled in our area – including one in Warren next week.

OHIO Skywarn Schedule

https://www.weather.gov/cle/SKYWARN_schedule

Warren, OH March, 6th 2018

6:00 PM KSU Trumbull Campus

Technology Building Room 117

4314 Mahoning Ave

Ravenna, OH April 12th, 2018

600 PM Maplewood Career Center

Dining Room/Cafeteria

7075 State Route 88

Youngstown, OH April 25th, 2018

600 PM Austintown Fitch High School

Auditorium

4560 Falcon Drive

March 28, 2018

6:30 PM

SKYWARN Spotter Training

CCCTC 9364 State Route 45

Lisbon, OH

PA Skywarn Schedule

https://www.weather.gov/pbz/skywarn

April 11, 2018 6:30 PM

Mercer, PA

Mercer County Dept. of Public Safety

205 S. Erie St

The NWS wants to remind everyone people that it’s storm spotting and not storm chasing.