Thomas W. Woolf Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Thomas W. Woolf, 91, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at the emergency room of St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born August 19, 1926 in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of Clara Hellyer and had lived in Ohio since 1963.

A World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tom worked as a draftsman for Ajax Magnethermic.

An avid golfer, he enjoyed model trains and model rockets.

Fond memories of Tom live on with his wife, Virginia (Ely) Woolf; three children, Kenneth (Carol) of Newton Falls, Robert, Sr. (Michelina) Woolf of Boardman and Susan McCumber of Florida; five grandchildren, Richard, Rachel and Robert, Jr. (Kim) Woolf and Johnna and Lindsey McCumber and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Christian Woolf.

Preceding him in death are his mother; a son, Richard Woolf and a sister, Clara Bird.

Services are pending and being handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.