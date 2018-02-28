US Supreme Court won’t hear Howland woman’s death row appeal

The court last year once again upheld the death sentence for the 73-year-old Roberts

Donna Roberts was sentenced to death for conspiring to have her husband killed by Nathaniel Jackson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court says it won’t hear an appeal by Ohio’s only condemned female killer.

Death row inmate Donna Roberts was convicted of planning her ex-husband’s 2001 killing with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money.

The high court on Feb. 20 rejected Roberts’ request to review the case.

Roberts’ death sentence was struck down in the past after the state Supreme Court said a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in her case.

The court also said a judge hadn’t fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.

Defense attorney David Doughten says courts should disagree with a judge not on Roberts’ original trial sentencing her to death.

