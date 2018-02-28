Video: February weather records, March rain

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR A QUICK UPDATE ON YOUR FORECAST. CHECK FEBRUARY WEATHER RECORDS.

Breezy with a little rain and a high near 60 this afternoon. The next storm system will bring rain, wind and snow to end the week. Better weather into the weekend.

LATE WEEK STORM

Problem #1 – Rain

Rain will become heavier Thursday.

0.75″ or higher rainfall.

Problem #2 – Wind

Wind gusts will increase late Thursday.

Gusts to 30 – 40+ mph possible through Friday.

Problem #3 – Snow

Rain will mix to snow Thursday night.

Snow accumulation is expected into early Friday morning.

Snow will be wind-driven!

Cool with more sunshine into the weekend!

SEE THE LATEST 7 DAY OUTLOOK HOUR BY HOUR HERE

THE LATEST ALERTS ARE HERE