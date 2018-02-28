Video: February weather records, March rain

SEE THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR A QUICK UPDATE ON YOUR FORECAST. CHECK FEBRUARY WEATHER RECORDS.
Breezy with a little rain and a high near 60 this afternoon. The next storm system will bring rain, wind and snow to end the week. Better weather into the weekend.
LATE WEEK STORM
Problem #1 – Rain
Rain will become heavier Thursday.
0.75″ or higher rainfall.
Problem #2 – Wind
Wind gusts will increase late Thursday.
Gusts to 30 – 40+ mph possible through Friday.
Problem #3 – Snow
Rain will mix to snow Thursday night.
Snow accumulation is expected into early Friday morning.
Snow will be wind-driven!
Cool with more sunshine into the weekend!
