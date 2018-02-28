Villa A. Millikin-Raub Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Villa A. Millikin-Raub, aged 83, has sadly said goodbye to us on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Villa is now with the Lord and has been reunited with the love of her life, David L. Raub, whom passed away February 8, 2014.

The daughter of Lawrence and Nancy J. (Hart) McElhaney, Villa lived a long life filled with the love for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Villa always wanted her family to be happy and love each other as she loved them.

Villa had a passion for shopping, yard sales and listening to old country music. If she knew a person needed help, she would always be there to lend a hand.

Villa had special memories of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memories of Villa will be carried on by her children, Douglas Riddle of Burghill, Robert (Donna) Riddle of Cortland, Jack Millikin and Charles Millikin whom both resided with her in Warren and her daughters, Kathy J. Millikin of Warren, Tammy (Joseph) Escott of Hubbard, Nancy Tondy of Boardman and Tracy Knecht of Wadsworth. Also left to cherish her memory is a granddaughter who was like a daughter to her, Billie Jo Holler; siblings, Robert McElhaney of Florida and Alberta (Jon) Gerspacher of South Carolina; 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Raub; her parents; a son-in-law, William E. Fish; a grandson Joel (Joey) Curry and a brother, Ronald McElhaney.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 9, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home in Vienna, Ohio.

