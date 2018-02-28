YSU panel discusses Confederate monuments

The panel said there are many issues to consider

File- In this Aug. 18, 2017, photo, a statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest sits in a park in Memphis, Tenn. A city council in Tennessee has voted to sell two city parks where two Confederate statues are located and crews have begun work to remove one of them. The Commercial Appeal reports Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a tweet Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, that the parks were sold and that work underway there complies with state law. The city council unanimously approved the sale Wednesday to a private entity.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The national debate rages on about what to do with Confederate monuments, and the topic was taken up Wednesday at Youngstown State University.

Traci Manning, from the Tyler History Center, started the conversation. She once worked overseeing memorials for the National Park Service.

She says it’s important to discuss and think about the memorials, their future and to consider why they were put up in the first place.

“Some of the monuments are to the Confederacy, to the soldiers who fought, others are not. They are to white supremacy, to a race that was trying to maintain power,” Manning said.

Tiffany Anderson, director of Africana Studies and Jacob Labendz, director of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies, also joined the panel.

