YSU panel discusses Confederate monuments



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The national debate rages on about what to do with Confederate monuments, and the topic was taken up Wednesday at Youngstown State University.

Traci Manning, from the Tyler History Center, started the conversation. She once worked overseeing memorials for the National Park Service.

She says it’s important to discuss and think about the memorials, their future and to consider why they were put up in the first place.

“Some of the monuments are to the Confederacy, to the soldiers who fought, others are not. They are to white supremacy, to a race that was trying to maintain power,” Manning said.

Tiffany Anderson, director of Africana Studies and Jacob Labendz, director of the Center for Judaic and Holocaust Studies, also joined the panel.