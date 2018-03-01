2 accuse Pa. state lawmaker of assaults, including forced sex

The lawyer for the two women Wednesday confirmed details about the joint complaint against Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli

By Published:
Pennsylvania state house
pennsylvania state house

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A complaint filed with the Pennsylvania House of Representatives alleges a suburban Philadelphia legislator threatened to kill one woman and forced another to have sex after they broke up.

The lawyer for the two women Wednesday confirmed details about the joint complaint against Republican Rep. Nick Miccarelli, which were first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Caucus newspaper.

The newspapers say the women are a state official and a political consultant who both dated Miccarelli a few years ago.

The 35-year-old Miccarelli said in a Facebook post he denies the allegations.

The state official says Miccarelli brandished a gun and threatened to kill her while driving over 100 mph and was also physically abusive. The consultant alleges Miccarelli forced her to have sex after their relationship ended.

The women did not file complaints with police. But House GOP leaders say law enforcement is now involved.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s