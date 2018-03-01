Akron 4th grader abducted, tossed out of van

AKRON, OH – Akron Police are investigating a reported abduction and release of a 10-year-old girl while she was walking home from school Tuesday.

According to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland, The child’s mom called police around 3 p.m. saying that her daughter had been kidnapped and then thrown out of the van a little while later.

The fourth grader was walking home from David Hill Community Learning Center just after dismissal time when she told police a man in a black van with tinted windows started yelling at her and then grabbed her and put her inside his van.

The girl told police the man let her go about half a mile later along South Arlington Road. The girl said the man was white and wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and around 30 years old.

“She was not harmed. We don’t know if there was a threat of harm to her but she was dropped off,” explained Captain David Laughlin with Akron Police.

Since the reported abduction happened near the school and during dismissal time, Akron police are adding extra patrols to the area.

Police are currently working on obtaining surveillance video from businesses in the area where the girl said she was let go. Police say they take every report seriously regardless of where it comes from.