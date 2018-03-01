Animal Charity hosts 5th annual Fur Ball Fundraiser

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Animal Charity is hosting its 5th annual Fur Ball.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Embassy on Youngstown-Poland Road. Tickets are $30 per person or $200 for a table of eight, and every dollar raised is going to help take care of animals in our area.

“On average we say it takes about $15 per day, per animal to hold them,” said Mary Louk of Animal Charity.

Right now, Animal Charity is at its max with 51 dogs and roughly 30 cats.

Events like Saturday’s helps the agency take care of these animals.

You can get tickets by calling 330-550-5953.

