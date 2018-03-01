Anita “Joan” Grayson Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Anita “Joan” Grayson, 76, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 24, 1941, in Plattsburg, New York, the daughter of the late Leo and Viola Miller.

She came to the Warren area in 1965.

Joan was a member of St. Roberts Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

She enjoyed bowling and was an avid Indians fan.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Grayson, Sr., whom she married December 6, 1958; two children, Earl Grayson, Jr, of Cortland and James (Natalie) Grayson of Howland and one grandchild, Micah Grayson.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends may call Sunday, March 4 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483 and Monday, March 5 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Roberts Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church with Reverend Carl Kish officiating.

Burial will be in Sager Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Grayson family.