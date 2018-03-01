Barbara June Applequist Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Barbara June Applequist, age 83, of Southington entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at St. Joseph Hospital.

Barbara was born on May 11, 1934 in Warren, the daughter of the late Virgil and Ruth (Barry) Moore.

Barbara has lived in Southington since 1991, formerly of Braceville.

Barbara married Richard A. Lawrence on July 20, 1957. Barbara and Richard were blessed with 30 years of marriage before his passing on September 15, 1987.

Barbara was a member of the WSBC, WBA. She enjoyed bowling, camping, solving crossword puzzles, playing card games, visiting the ocean and Elvis.

Loving memories of Barbara will be carried on by her daughters, Utauna (John) Alexoff of Akron and Beckie Littell of Southington; her son, Richard (Mary) Lawrence, Jr. of Warren; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband; three sisters and one brother.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, March 5.

Barbara will be laid to rest next to her husband, Richard, in Reformed Cemetery in Southington.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to her family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

