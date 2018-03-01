Betty L. Adams Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Betty L. Adams, 80, passed away Thursday evening, March 1, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Betty was born August 9, 1937 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Pauline E. Griffen Herchick.

She worked at the Impex Company as a laborer packing boxes.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Betty married Earl C. Adams on March 28, 1983 and he passed away on April 21, 2016.

She leaves two sons, Raymond F. (Tracey) Hreha of Holiday, Florida and Jason D. (Shelby) Vogel of Youngstown, Ohio; three daughters, Kathleen Glavan of Petersburg, Ohio, Nan (Johnny) Claypool of Berry, Kentucky and Denise P. (Jamie) Anglin of North Lima, Ohio; one brother, Tim Delmark of Youngstown, Ohio; Joann Swift of Cocoa Beach, Florida; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

As per her wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Home, New Middletown, Ohio.