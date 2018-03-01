Building trades pitch ‘learn and get paid’ option to Austintown Fitch students

Bricklayers are craftsmen who lay bricks to construct brickwork to build walls, houses and other structures.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch hosted a trade fair Thursday for its high school students, showing them other options they have besides going to college.

Students heard about potential careers as an electrician, ironworker, carpenter and others.

The high schoolers were then able to ask the tradespeople about their job.

“I think this is a wonderful idea to have Western Reserve Building Trade Unions come out and say, ‘We can offer you a career where you don’t have to pay for your education, and you make money while you work,’” said Brian Collier, Bricklayers Local.

Collier says skilled workers in the trades are badly needed to help rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

