Police chief wants an officer in every building in Canfield schools

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci says the last thing he ever wants is to see is last month’s school massacre in South Florida repeated here.

Colucci and Superintendent Alex Geordan have been discussing security for years, and the chief thinks it may be time to act.

“Our recommendation to the school is that we put a police officer in each school,” Colucci said.

Right now, there is just one school resource officer to cover all four buildings in the district. Colucci says he’d like to see a system put in place like Austintown’s where eight officers are assigned to watch over the school campus compared to just five patrolling the surrounding township.

“They have an officer in each school building. They have two SROs (school resource officer); they have an officer patrolling the parking lots of every school,” Colucci said.

Both the chief and the superintendent agree there are no easy solutions. Security needs to be well thought out, and there needs to be money available to pay for it all.

“I’m not here to tell you that you put a price tag on a youngster’s head or anyone when it comes to safety, but you do have those conversations when you are working on a budget,” Geordan said.

As both sides are talking, First News has learned that a pair of middle schoolers got into trouble this week after the students were overheard having what administrators called “inappropriate conversations.” They’ve both been removed from the school.

“Currently, we are going through threat assessment of the students. Again, we are working together with the Canfield schools,” Colucci said.