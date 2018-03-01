Diabetes rises to one of leading causes of death in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At a meeting a few months ago, Mahoning County Health Commissioner Pat Sweeney talked about her agency’s priorities. Among them were opioids, infant mortality and — perhaps a surprise to some — diabetes.

Richard Scott lives just north of Wellsville in Columbiana County. Eighteen years ago when he weighed 300 pounds, Scott was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. He’s had it ever since.

“Main thing is the nerve pain in my feet and legs,” he said.

“People who have diabetes have less healthy days and they often don’t feel well,” said Mahoning County Health Commissioner Pat Sweeney.

What concerns Sweeney the most is the people now dying from diabetes. For the first time this year, diabetes is one of the leading causes of death in Mahoning County.

Leading Causes of Death in Mahoning County, 2016

Heart disease

Cancer

Unintentional injuries

Stroke

Chronic lower respiratory disease

Alzheimer’s disease

Diabetes

Septicemia

Kidney disease

Influenza and pneumonia

In 2016, 36 percent of type 2 diabetes patients had heart disease, 56 percent had hyperlipidemia — too much fat in the blood — and 78 percent had hypertension.

The A1C test is the best way to determine diabetes. Anything above nine is really bad. Forty percent of type 2 diabetes patients in Mahoning and Columbiana counties had A1C levels above 9.

“If we could get people to be aware that they need to be tested, and get into education on how to manage and control diabetes and get on medication to help control it, you have much less likelihood of that morbidity that I mentioned of feeling ill,” Sweeney said.

Scott keeps his medications and syringes for his nightly shots in one container. He also wears special diabetic shoes to help with his foot pain. He watches his diet and walks.

“I’m not saying it’s a normal life, but I live a good life. I don’t let it get me down,” Scott said.

“We have a 70 percent reported rate of people that are inactive,” Sweeney said.

She says that’s one reason why diabetes is more of a problem around Youngstown. Healthy eating and exercise decrease the likelihood of diabetes — neither of which we’re set up for here.

“We don’t have opportunities for bike paths everywhere or sidewalks connecting neighborhoods. We don’t have communities with mixed living and mixed use. You don’t have shopping and living in one place so you can walk and be active. You don’t have doctor’s offices with sidewalks to get to,” Sweeney said.

The Valley Health and Wellness Expo is taking place this Saturday and Sunday at the Covelli Centre. A1C screenings will be offered and there will also be a panel discussion on diabetes on Saturday at 2:45.

