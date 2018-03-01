Equifax finds additional 2.4 million impacted by 2017 breach

Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year's data breach

Equifax Inc. is seen, in this Saturday, July 21, 2012 photo, in Atlanta. Equifax Inc. is a consumer credit reporting agency in the United States, considered one of the three largest American credit agencies along with Experian and TransUnion. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
NEW YORK (AP) – Equifax is saying that an additional 2.4 million Americans were impacted by last year’s data breach, however, these newly disclosed consumers had much less personal information stolen.

The company says the 2.4 million additional consumers only had their names and a partial driver’s license number stolen by the attackers, unlike the original 145.5 million Americans who had their Social Security numbers impacted. Attackers were unable to get what state where the license was issued, the date of issuance or its expiration date.

Equifax says it will reach out to all newly impacted consumers and will provide the same credit monitoring and identity theft protection services they have been offering to the original victims.

