Game of the Week interview: West Branch’s Walt DeShields



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch won its fourth District Title in the last five years, holding off Howland 43-36 in the Division II District Final at Austintown Fitch High School Thursday night.

It is the eighth District Title in West Branch program history.

Follwing the victory, Warriors’ Head Coach Walt DeShields joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts.

Natalie Zuchowski and Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 12 points apiece in the victory.

West Branch advances to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 6:15 PM at Barberton High School.