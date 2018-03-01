Girard excited about purchase of old Fire Grill, economic growth

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Girard is looking forward to seeing more economic growth this year. There’s big expansion underway, along with a successful bid on an empty building right in the heart of the city.

There’s a lot of chatter around Girard about what may be coming to the old Fire Grill, but that’s not the only thing people are excited about.

“Things are definitely changing around here. It’s really nice to see,” Robert Gardi said.

As Gardi gave a customer a fresh cut at State Street Barber Shop, he talked about the empty building just a short walk away from the shop and what might be moving in.

“It’s a wonderful thing to see that kind of stuff happening,” he said. “Growth within the city.”

The restaurant closed in early 2017 and as part of the foreclosure proceedings, the building was auctioned off at the end of January 2018.

“At auction, it was purchased by a local restaurant group that has been a successful restaurant in Trumbull County,” Mayor Jim Melfi said.

Now the sale is just waiting to be approved by the court, but Mayor Melfi said that’s not the only growth happening on State Street.

He said just down the road near Interstate 80, Truck World is going forward with a multi-million dollar expansion and has already demolished a few houses to make way for the project.

“We’re hoping that that area of town sees a dramatic change. We think this could be the project to change all of that there,” Melfi said.

At the barber shop, they’re talking about the positive change.

“Well, I think Girard’s going to come back to life, here,” Gardi said. “These things keep happening, Girard’ll definitely be back on top to where it used to be, let’s face it.”

WKBN has not been able to confirm who bid on the Fire Grill. We’re waiting to learn more when the court approves the sale.

