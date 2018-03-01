GM, McDonald Steel see tariffs on imports as big help for US

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump gave America’s steel industry what it’s wanted for 50 years — a tariff on steel being imported from other countries. It may be too late for Youngstown — most of our steel industry is now gone. But whether the tariffs are good or bad depends on who you talk to.

Trump announced that starting next week, there will be a 25 percent tariff added to all steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, who rarely sides with the president, agrees that tariffs on steel imports are the right thing to do.

“I work with the president when I think he’s right and I work against him when I think he’s wrong,” Brown said.

This is especially true for Brown when it comes to steel and China.

“If you’re going to subsidize your manufacturing by subsidizing energy, and land, and capital and water, we’re going to enforce our own trade laws and we’re going to build a level playing field,” he said.

Not everyone thinks the tariffs are a good idea. YSU economics professor AJ Sumell said it could increase costs for companies that buy steel — that there are more people building cars and airplanes than there are making steel.

“You could actually see a net reduction in total employment in the U.S. as a result of these tariffs.”

The CEO of AK Steel — headquartered near Cincinnati — released a statement in support of the tariffs.

We support and commend President Trump…to stem the tide of unfairly-traded steel imports that threaten the national security of our country.”

Tim Egnot, president of McDonald Steel, said his company does not buy foreign steel because their competition is foreign. He sees the tariffs as a real help for McDonald Steel.

Despite the potential of rising steel prices, General Motors released a statement that seems to say it’s fine with the tariffs.

We purchase over 90 percent of our steel for U.S. production from U.S. suppliers. We need to better understand the details around the announcement today, but the bottom line is we support trade policies that enable U.S. manufacturers to win and grow jobs in the U.S., and at the same time succeed in global markets. Over the last several years, we have shown we are a disciplined company with the ability to adjust and adapt to a variety of market changes around the world, and we’ll do that again as needed.”

Now that the steel industry has been aided, Trump expects something in return.

“You will have protection for the first time in a long while and you got to regrow your industries. That’s all I’m asking, you have to regrow your industries.”

