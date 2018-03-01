Ohio Gov. Kasich to announce gun policy proposals

Kasich was the National Rifle Association's choice for Ohio governor in 2014

COLUMBUS (AP) — Gov. John Kasich is ready to announce a series of consensus policy positions on guns that he hopes to see resonate nationally.

The Republican governor has a news conference on the topic scheduled for Thursday.

On Wednesday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, and City Council President Shannon Hardin called on Ohio Governor John Kasich to change Ohio’s gun laws.

Kasich assembled a politically diverse advisory panel on gun policy after Las Vegas saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in October. He accelerated the group’s work after February’s school shooting in Florida.

His announcement comes after an extraordinary day in Washington. Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday supported quick and substantial changes to the nation’s gun laws, including some gun control positions opposed by the powerful National Rifle Association.

Kasich will speak about gun control at 1 p.m. Thursday.

