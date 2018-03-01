Helen Joan Shinsky Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Helen Joan Shinsky, 83, formerly of Hollow Road, died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

She was born December 2, 1934 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Everet and Martha (Graham) Young.

She was married to the late Stephen Paul Shinsky who died August 2, 2010.

Mrs. Shinsky was a seamstress at Airway Luggage for ten years.

She enjoyed bingo, playing cards and camping.

She is survived by five children, Stephen J. Shinsky and wife, Olga Tinilla of Slippery Rock, Scott A. Shinsky of New Castle, Gregory P. Shinsky and wife, Laura of Deltona, Florida, Stacy L. Book and husband, John of New Castle and Thomas C. Iatonna of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; three brothers, Joseph Young of New Castle, William Young of Boardman, Ohio and Gerald Young of Rochester, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Adrietta Harding of Pittsburgh, Joyce Bobsky of Poland, Ohio and Donna Douglas of Volant; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Richard and Graham Young and three sisters, Dorothy Roth, Betty Grieves and Jean Travelean.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 5, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Pastor Jason Schepp of East Brook Presbyterian Church will be officiating.