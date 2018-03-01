Helen Stipitich Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Monday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Helen Stipitich, 99, who passed away Thursday morning, March 1.

Helen was born April 22, 1918, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Nicholas and Kathryn Krutysza Hasapes.

She was a 1936 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to graduate from beauty school in 1939.

Helen was a former parishioner of St. John Polish Catholic Church.

She also was a member of the Croatian Club and a 50 year member of the Card Club.

She was a homemaker and worked as a waitress, beautician and seamstress for many years.

Helen loved to crochet doll clothing, afghans and doilies. She enjoyed cooking and baking and fed many people over the years. She especially enjoyed her volunteer work, making pierogies at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church and St. Andrew’s Church in Butler.

Her husband, John Stipitich, whom she married June 29, 1940 at Sacred Heart Church in Youngstown, passed away March 20, 1996.

Helen will be deeply missed by her daughters, Kathleen Costello of Mooriesville, North Carolina and Jane (Rev. Joseph) Wargo of Butler; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, John, Helen was preceded in death by brothers, Theodore and George Hasapes; her sisters, Marie, Mildred and Chrissy and a grandbaby.

The Stipitich family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, March 4 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

