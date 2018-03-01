Joseph Boylen, Sr. Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mr. Joseph Boylen, Sr. passed on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

He was born on August 13, 1966 to Wesley Boylen and Vivian Stuckey.

He loved spending time with loved ones and working on cars.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Joseph Boylen, Jr.; daughters, Hope Boylen and Vivian Boylen; grandchildren, Daniel, Elena and Linda and significant other, Amanda Boylen.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents.

A funeral service will be held at Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 12:00 Noon.

Friends and family may call an hour prior the service on Saturday, March 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the directors of Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home, Youngstown, Ohio.