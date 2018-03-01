Larry L. Lipps Obituary

JEFFERSON, Ohio – Larry L. Lipps, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 1, 2018, after suffering a stroke Wednesday evening. It was a sad day but also an amazing one. He was surrounded by family and friends and many prayers.

He was born on December 31, 1941, to Vine Edith (Petrie) and Leonard John Lipps.

Growing up on a farm in New Lyme, he learned the values of a noble life from a loving mother and father. His love of God, country and family were those values.

He was a proud 1959 graduate of New Lyme Deming High School, serving as class president his senior year.

He served in the United States Air Force with the 32nd Weather Squadron MATS, in Oklahoma City. He was a weather observer and was the weather advisor for Air Force One under President John F. Kennedy.

He retired in 2002 after working 37 years at Lincoln Electric Company in Euclid, Ohio.

He was a member of the Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene and served his church by helping to organize and run the annual “Naz-Car” Cruise-In.

Larry met his soulmate, Janet E. Muse in November 1993 and after a courtship of only six weeks, they were married April 2, 1994.

He liked to travel on the back roads and explore the United States. He and Janet had just returned from a month long trip through Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

He was a part of the Mugs 6 o’clock Coffee Group in Jefferson.

Larry was a lifetime member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club serving as president for eight years and was part of the weekly work day crew serving as groundskeeper.

He was a tractor and car enthusiast. He, like most Lipps men, could spot a tractor or antique car hidden behind the barn or bushes and know exactly what it was.

Larry was also a member of the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Society and the Jefferson Historical Society.

In thinking of others, Larry was an organ donor for Life Banc.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Janet; his daughter, Randi K. Lipps of East Canton, Ohio; two sons, John F. (Marcie) Lipps of Fairport Harbor, Ohio and Nathan L. Lipps of Fairfield, Ohio; two stepdaughters, Chris M. (Dana) Wade of Parma, Ohio and Lisa A. (Rob Duncan) Jewell of Madison, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, Ashley, Mallory, Ryan, Riley, Jacob, Johnathan, Kayana, Lee Michael, Zachery, Sydney, Hannah, Shelby, Leah, Justin and Alex; two great-granddaughters, Skyler and Aria and one on the way; his brother, Bart (Pam) Lipps of Live Oak, Florida and his sister, Linda (Jim) Hall of Jefferson and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to funeral service on Wednesday, March 7 at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio with Pastors Michael Legg Ret. and Ron Seigmund officiating.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashtabula First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 South Ridge Road West, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004 or the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club, P.O. Box 168, Williamsfield, Ohio 44093 in Larry’s name.

