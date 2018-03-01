Lawrence Adler Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Lawrence Adler, 76, passed away on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Vibra Hospital of Mahoning Valley in Warren, Ohio, with his wife and two sons by his side.

Larry was born on March 2, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Philip and Hilda (Bronder) Adler.

Larry spent his elementary years in Pittsburgh, but graduated from Niles-McKinley High School in 1962.

In 1959, Larry enlisted in the Army and served in the National Guard as Command Sergeant Major of the 437th Military Police until 1990. During his service, he became a qualified marksman shooter.

He spent his 34-year career working as a Furnace Operator for General Electric, Niles Glass.

In 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Betty Fillian, who survives.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW, Moose Lodge, the Army and the Navy. He was also a life member of the American Legion Post 36 in Tucson, Arizona.

Larry and Betty were snow birds and escaped the Ohio winters for the warmth and sun of Tucson. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked playing cards and especially loved trying his luck on the slot machines at the casinos. An avid sports fan, Larry was frequently found watching the Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as, the University of Arizona’s basketball team. However, his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Steelers and he cheered for them, win or lose.

Larry will be remembered for never meeting a stranger and for his loving nicknames given to all he knew and loved.

Visitation for Larry will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Niles location.

A funeral service with full military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the same location.

Besides his wife of 55 years, Larry is survived by his sons, Nicholas R. Adler and Robert (Keisha) Adler, Sr.; his grandchildren, Amber Lynn Adler and Robert A. Adler, Jr.; his sister, Sharon Cella; his brother, David (Diane) Adler, as well as, many other relatives.

Larry was preceded in death by his infant granddaughter, Nicole Renee Adler; his brothers, Frederick and Philip Adler; his sister, Doris Killian and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

