Loretta J. Murphy Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Loretta J. Murphy, 88, of East Palestine, passed away 10:50 a.m., Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Covington Community Campus of East Palestine where she had resided.

Loretta was born January 24, 1930 in East Palestine, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Hartland) Mansell and had been a life-long resident of East Palestine.

She had attended East Palestine High School.

She had previously worked for Gilson’s Bakery but most especially enjoyed being a homemaker and mother.

She was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for more than 50 years and a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #381, all of East Palestine.

Her husband, Herbert Murphy, whom she married September 30, 1971, survives her, as does a son, Robert J. Dunn of East Palestine and a daughter, Cindy (Roy) Panter of Grand Juction, Colorado; a stepdaughter, Sharon (John) Consalvo of Beaver Falls; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Shaw; two brothers, Robert and Jack Mansell and a sister, Eileen Montgomery.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 5 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, with Rev. Fritz Nelson of her church officiating.

Friends will be received one hour prior to the time of service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 5 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.