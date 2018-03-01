Mabel M. Pyle Obituary

NEWBURY, Ohio (Formerly Boardman) – Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Mabel M. Pyle, 99, of Newbury, Ohio, formerly of Boardman who died at Hollyhill Nursing Home in Newbury Thursday, March 1.

Mabel was born May 10, 1918 in Girard, a daughter of the late Wilbur L. and Lela (Hutcheson) Cole.

She had been a teller for the former Union National Bank in Canfield and later in Austintown for ten years, where she retired.

Mabel was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

She had enjoyed playing cards with several ladies’ clubs. Along with her husband, she had started the Good Timers Club where they also played cards. Mabel was a former bowler and enjoyed bowling on the Wii in her later years.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd A. Pyle, whom she married December 24, 1938, died October 12, 1992.

She leaves many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, including her niece and caretaker, Kelli Choate of Willowick.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mabel was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Stockman and two brothers, Wilbur Cole and Paul Cole.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 4 for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

