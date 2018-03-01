Mahoning County exploring license plate fee hike

Related Coverage Youngstown Council OKs license plate fee hike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials say Mahoning County may need to think about raising the license plate fee to pay for road repairs.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti told Mahoning Commissioners Thursday they should think about raising the license plate fee by $5.

Ginnetti said the county is dealing with aging infrastructure and needs to look at finding more money to pay for new roads.

“We certainly don’t want to raise taxes on anybody, but the state is not trickling much money down to us since the last gas tax increase in ’05,” Ginnetti said.

The county road department gets nearly all of its money from taxes on gallons of gas.

Because cars are becoming more efficient, people aren’t buying as much gas and that hurts county budgets.

Youngstown City Council voted in 2015 to raise the license plate by $5 to maintain roads in the city.

There could be some light at the end of the tunnel as the county explores funding options. There is a state proposal to send more money to counties to fix roads.

The state legislature is looking at a plan to send budget surpluses to the counties instead of to the rainy day fund.

Ginnetti says he hopes the funding will be based off road miles and not population.

“In Mahoning County, we are the fifth largest county as far as road miles in the state of Ohio, but unfortunately, we do not have the fifth largest budget,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti said the county doesn’t have enough money to replace all of the roads, sewers and bridges that need repairs.