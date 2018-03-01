Mahoning County indictments: March 1, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 1, 2018:

Andrew L. Howard: Two counts of burglary and one count of domestic violence (superceding indictment)

Javonna L. Flakes and Jerome F. Prieto: Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drugs

Samantha D. Morrow: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Lakisha Blackshear: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

James Heasley: Carrying concealed weapons

Brandy J. Thompson: Receiving stolen property and forgery

Anthony Kindinis: Theft

Britteny M. Nemitz: Felonious assault and aggravated assault

Dwayne Bulls, Jr.: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications

Candice Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments

Ronald Adams: Receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications

Kyronn Coopeland: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Shannon Kelly: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael John Schneider: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments

Tiawan Clinkscale: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Richard Edwards: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

William Kyzer: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of OVI

Lapriece Whitted: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

James Washington: Possession of heroin and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility

Kyle J. Malice: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Demetrius M. Dawson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs

Jason M. Krzyzewski: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools

Michael J. Bowman: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Andrew Pitts: Two counts of importuning and one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Tyler Kachelries: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, attempted corrupting another with drugs and possessing criminal tools

Matthew Lee: Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

James R. Smith: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools

Keith Cramer: Importuning and possessing criminal tools

Dallas D. Runner: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.