Mahoning County indictments: March 1, 2018

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 1, 2018:
Andrew L. Howard: Two counts of burglary and one count of domestic violence (superceding indictment)
Javonna L. Flakes and Jerome F. Prieto: Possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drugs
Samantha D. Morrow: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Lakisha Blackshear: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
James Heasley: Carrying concealed weapons
Brandy J. Thompson: Receiving stolen property and forgery
Anthony Kindinis: Theft
Britteny M. Nemitz: Felonious assault and aggravated assault
Dwayne Bulls, Jr.: Aggravated burglary and felonious assault with firearm specifications
Candice Jackson: Aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments
Ronald Adams: Receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana with forfeiture specifications
Kyronn Coopeland: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Shannon Kelly: Possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael John Schneider: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drug abuse instruments
Tiawan Clinkscale: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Richard Edwards: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
William Kyzer: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of OVI
Lapriece Whitted: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Richard Edwards: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
James Washington: Possession of heroin and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility
Kyle J. Malice: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Demetrius M. Dawson: Two counts of aggravated possession of drugs
Jason M. Krzyzewski: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and possessing criminal tools
Michael J. Bowman: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Andrew Pitts: Two counts of importuning and one count each of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Tyler Kachelries: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, attempted corrupting another with drugs and possessing criminal tools
Matthew Lee: Importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
James R. Smith: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possessing criminal tools
Keith Cramer: Importuning and possessing criminal tools
Dallas D. Runner: Importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
.