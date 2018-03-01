Officers charged in connection with uninvestigated cases

The cases went uninvestigated for more than a year.

By Published:
Police generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Three Cleveland police officers are facing administrative charges in connection with 60 sex crimes and child abuse cases that went uninvestigated for more than a year.

The Plain Dealer reports the cases were originally assigned to Tom Ross, a former detective in the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse unit. Investigators say Ross took the cases with him when he was promoted in 2015, but he “failed to properly investigate.”

The Fraternal Order of Police president says Ross was overwhelmed with his new responsibilities.

Commander James McPike has been charged with allowing Ross to take the cases with him. Sgt. Anthony McMahon has been charged with failing to take the files from Ross after the promotion.

No decisions on discipline have been released.

___

Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s