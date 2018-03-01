Ohio 6-year-old arrested, charged after bringing gun to school

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A 6-year-old elementary student is in custody Thursday after bringing a gun to his Clark County school.

According to Springfield police, the boy opened a stranger’s unlocked car door, saw the gun, put it in his backpack and showed his friends.

This happened at Kenwood Elementary around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The teacher saw the boy showing the gun. She confiscated it and called police.

Police said the boy was taken to the juvenile detention center and has been charged with illegal conveyance of a firearm inside a school.

Springfield City Schools Superintendent Dr. Robert Hill released this statement about the incident:

At Springfield City School District, student and staff safety is our number one priority. Anyone involved in breaching that safety will face serious disciplinary actions and additional consequences to the maximum extent of the law. The most meaningful act that we can engage in as a community is to foster and maintain a ‘see something, say something’ culture in our school buildings. Our schools are in session and will remain in session. We continue to reflect on our current safety policies and we are working closely with law enforcement experts to ensure that our school buildings continue to be the safest places for our students. We encourage all adults to remind students to be diligent in reporting anything that feels out of place. There are top-notch law enforcement officials in Springfield. We appreciate their immediate response and willingness to assist whenever we call on their expertise. I thank the Kenwood staff and leadership for their fast and professional handling of the situation. The dedication of our teachers in this district is unmatched.”