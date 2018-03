(WKBN) – A new report from the Centers for Disease Control says one in 14 women still smoke while pregnant and about seven percent say they light up even though they know the risks.

The CDC also found the percentage of pregnant smokers varies a lot by age, race, education and state.

Smoking was highest in West Virginia and lowest in California. The CDC says any amount of smoking puts a baby at risk for birth defects and can raise the risk of stillbirth, or sudden infant death syndrome.