Police: Boy, 1, dies after being left in hot car near Miami

The temperatures were in the lower 80s (26 Celsius) in the Miami area on Wednesday afternoon

MIAMI (AP) – Police say a 1-year-old boy died after being found inside a car parked at a shopping plaza where witnesses said his mother works at a beauty salon.

Miami-Dade police tell news outlets that the child was taken to a hospital on Wednesday afternoon, where he later died.

Officials said several calls came in shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday about a child left unattended in a car at the plaza. Witnesses told local television stations that the mother works at the salon there.

Police have not said how long the little boy was left in the car. The temperatures were in the lower 80s (26 Celsius) in the Miami area on Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

