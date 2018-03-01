Police: Boy who shot himself planned attack on Ohio school

Authorities say the boy brought a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, bottle rockets and batteries to Jackson Memorial Middle School

By Published: Updated:
A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Massillon, Ohio. A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)
A police car is parked outside Jackson Township Middle School, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018 in Massillon, Ohio. A school official in Ohio says a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school. Police say Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.(Bob Rossiter/The Canton Repository via AP)

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) — Police say the seventh-grader who shot and killed himself at a school in Stark County last week had planned a school shooting that would harm others and put that plan on his cell phone.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said at a news conference Thursday that the student’s memo on his phone expressed admiration for the Columbine shooters and detailed an eight-step attack plan.

Authorities say the boy brought a semi-automatic rifle to Jackson Memorial Middle School on Feb. 20, along with a backpack containing ammunition, bottle rockets and batteries.

Authorities say he went to the restroom, where he shot himself in the head. He died the next day.

Brink says police don’t know why the 13-year-old changed his mind and killed himself. He says it doesn’t appear anyone had prior knowledge of the boy’s plan.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s