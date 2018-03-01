Raymond Dillon Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Raymond Dillon, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Thursday evening, March 1, 2018 in his home. He was 73.

Mr. Dillon was born August 27, 1944 in Farrell, a son of Joseph and Helen (Mielcarek) Dillon and attended Farrell High School.

He was employed for 29 years at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, until its closing, then three years at the former Capro and finally for ten years until his retirement in 2009 at the former Duferco, all in Farrell.

Raymond was of the Catholic faith.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always owned a boat and his favorite lake was Pymatuning. Raymond had a passion for being outdoors and meticulously took care of his yard. Following his retirement, he loved his big red truck and driving his wife everywhere. Raymond loved his family dearly and recently began dressing up as Santa Claus for his grandchildren and family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margie Gelesky, whom he married on November 13, 1964; a daughter, Anna Marie McFall (Randy), Raymond Michael Dillon, both of West Middlesex; two sisters, Eleanor Mills and Dolores Coup, both of Farrell; three brothers, John Dillon (Bev), Hermitage, Stanley Dillon (Kathy), West Middlesex and Dennis Dillon (Geri), Masury, Ohio; five grandchildren, Joshua and Samantha McFall and Tabbatha, Brittany and Ryan Dillon; three great-grandchildren, Landon Palmer and Riley and Zoey McFall as well as many nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Anthony and Joseph Dillon.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 5 in the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima, Farrell, officiating.

Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage

